After the embarrassing report showing a sample of West Virginia public school students ranks near the bottom in reading and mathematics, the state Department of Education has decided to get back to the basics.

“When you appointed me to this position, we agreed on a common vision and goal for public education. We needed to get back to the basics of teaching, focusing on reading, writing and math, and we had to do it with purpose and urgency,” state Superintendent David Roach told the West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday.

