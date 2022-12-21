After the embarrassing report showing a sample of West Virginia public school students ranks near the bottom in reading and mathematics, the state Department of Education has decided to get back to the basics.
“When you appointed me to this position, we agreed on a common vision and goal for public education. We needed to get back to the basics of teaching, focusing on reading, writing and math, and we had to do it with purpose and urgency,” state Superintendent David Roach told the West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday.
And why not?
As reported by HD Media’s Roger Adkins, Roach introduced a new state literacy campaign based on the science of reading. The campaign is called Ready, Read, Write, West Virginia and uses the science of reading as the foundation of a back-to-basics approach to teaching literacy, according to a news release issued after the meeting by the state Department of Education.
“We know it all begins with literacy, and students who cannot read become adults who struggle to succeed. Literacy and reading have an immeasurable impact,” Roach told board members during Wednesday’s meeting.
Roach discussed the need for schools to refine their focus on reading, writing and mathematics and, in particular, return to teaching the science of reading. He also said teachers must focus on expanding concepts as students progress into deeper levels of learning.
Reading a book is an old-fashioned concept to many young adults who prefer to get their information from TikTok, but it’s fundamental to advancing in any career or pastime. Math is more than numbers and memorizing equations; it’s an application of logic and problem solving. Writing is organizing and presenting information in a way to inform or influence other people. Skills in reading, writing and arithmetic not only help people learn but can help them from being influenced by others who would take advantage of them.
Students who fall behind in reading and math during their public school years are in for a shock when they attempt postsecondary education and learn exactly how far behind expectations they are.
West Virginia’s public schools aren’t the monopoly they were a generation or two ago. The rise of private schools, homeschooling and now charter schools gives families more options for educating their children, and more families are voting with their feet.
Roach’s approach is a good start if the state’s public school system is to show it is willing and able to compete with the alternatives.