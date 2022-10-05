In theory, with age comes experience. Life experiences are important for our elected officials, but so are questions about their age. The Baby Boom generation and the preceding one have had a good run, but the time is near for them to exit the political stage and make room for younger candidates.
Start at the national level. President Joe Biden is 79 years old, and his critics point to what they see as age-related cognitive problems in his public appearances. Former president Donald Trump is 76, and he acts as though Americans will want to elect the 78-year-old version of him in 2024.
The U.S. Senate has long been known as a place for old politicians to serve until they die. Sen. Joe Manchin in 75. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is 68. Both are young by Senate standards, but voters must consider age and stamina when re-election time for them nears.
On the local level, Cabell County voters must choose two county commissioners next month. One is for a full term while the other is to fill the remainder of a term left by the late Nancy Cartmill. Democrats Jim Morgan and Bob Bailey are 84 and 82, respectively, while their opponents Liza Caldwell and John Mandt Jr. are relatively young at 66 and 59.
Age in itself is not a disqualifier for office. There are constitutional limits for minimum age to hold various offices, but few if any for maximum age. Older people have much to contribute, and their life experiences are worthy to be considered. But age does show that Boomers and their elders will exit the political stage soon, either voluntarily or involuntarily. This election or the next one could be their last. The question is who will replace them.
On the national level, two governors often mentioned as replacements for Biden and Trump in 2024 are Democrat Gavin Newsom, 54, of California and Republican Ron DeSantis, 44, of Florida.
There is a younger generation volunteering for public service in West Virginia, and it appears some younger talent is being groomed for statewide office in a few years.
As has been said in this space before, one role of a political party is to plan ahead and prepare candidates for the next election cycle. West Virginia has a number of Gen Xers and younger who are preparing themselves to move up if they can get the backing they need.
When Boomers finally yield power will be a decision made by the upper levels of party leadership and, ultimately, by voters. The next few years will be a good time for younger generations to throw their hats in the ring and take responsibility for running the apparatus of government.