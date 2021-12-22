West Virginians pride themselves on their belief in personal liberty and freedom. Our state motto is “Montani semper liberi,” which translates from Latin to, “Mountaineers are always free.” That is why West Virginians should be concerned about recent Congressional proposals to give the Internal Revenue Service the added mandate of preparing tax returns on behalf of all Americans.
Americans don’t want or need the IRS to take over the responsibility of preparing their taxes. The private sector is already successfully filling this role. Every tax season, millions of Americans use affordable online tools or hire a certified professional accountant who can help maximize the number of deductions that they rightfully deserve.
Proposals to build a government-run tax preparation system create a real and concerning conflict of interest. Existing private sector services are incentivized to fight for every cent in deductions for their customers. On the other hand, the IRS has the mandate of maximizing government revenue.
The same government entity cannot simultaneously have the best interest of taxpayers in mind while working to fund the government.
Giving the IRS this added responsibility would also make tax season even more of a headache for the average American. A recent survey from Gallup found that only 37% of Americans approve of the current job the IRS is doing. The agency recently admitted that they are still manually processing a backlog of 35 million returns.
What if the IRS makes a mistake on your initial return? Good luck getting in touch with them to fix it. A recent report from the Washington Post found that only one out of every 50 calls to the IRS even reached an actual person on the phone.
A former official in the Obama administration even poured cold water on these proposals, saying, “An effort to have the IRS offer pre-prepared tax returns would be operationally impractical, prohibitively expensive, legally questionable, and would likely fail to deliver on the promised benefits.”
With Congress having just passed a massive infrastructure bill and currently debating an additional social spending package, we should not be considering an unnecessary and tax wasting increase of authority for the IRS that will further exacerbate our national debt.
Additionally, a government-run tax preparation system would require the IRS to collect more private financial and personal information from taxpayers in order to generate a return. This is worrisome. The IRS has a poor record of protecting the personal information of taxpayers. In 2016, the agency was infamously hacked. Hackers stole more than 700,000 Social Security numbers. The following year, the IRS finally apologized for targeting right-of-center organizations for audits and increased scrutiny over their political beliefs.
Despite representing an overwhelmingly conservative state, a recent poll found that 61% of West Virginians approve of the job Sen. Joe Manchin is doing. Sen. Manchin has maintained strong support because he has stood up for the people of West Virginia and put our interests first.
Sen. Manchin must continue to fight for us and stand strong against any proposal that would expand the scope and authority of the IRS. West Virginians don’t want the IRS to be their accountant.