Last weekend I took delivery of some prints I had made. My order included three 8-by-10s of the grandkids, one of the lunar eclipse, one of a rainbow and one of my son with the school bus he owns (long story). There were lots of 4-by-6s of family, nature and river.
There’s something about a print, especially a large print, that I just don’t get from looking at an image on a screen.
The sheer volume of images we create digitally makes individual images less valuable. The relative scarcity of photos from the film era — not counting the thousands I took of family members and river scenes in the 1980s — makes each more special.
The older the photo, the more special it is. My paternal grandparents died before I was born. Until a couple of years ago, I had one photo of my father’s mother. Then I learned that someone in the extended family had photos of my grandfather. She was kind enough to send me copies photos from a family reunion in the 1940s those plus other photos of relatives long gone. I finally learned what my grandfather looked like, or maybe I should say who; he and my youngest share a lot of physical traits. Those images unlocked matters of family history that cannot be found in a list of ancestors’ birth dates, marriage records and burial sites. I learned a lot about my father by studying the details of two photos from that reunion.
I have a few photos of my father; I have none with the two of us in them together. I have maybe four of my mother and me. One of the reasons I can be a pest with my camera at family gatherings is so my descendants may have a visual record of these people and these ties — records I don’t have but wish I did.
In my first journalism class in college, the instructor used the word “ephemera” to describe most print publications — things that are used for only a short time, then discarded. Most newspapers are like that. Unlike books, we keep most newspapers or magazines for only a short time before they are recycled or sent to the landfill. But sometimes a news article or photo is clipped out and put away for memory’s sake.
Digital photos are ephemeral. Prints are, too, but we can dig them out of an envelope or a box to study the people, places and events important to our personal histories. Unlike videos, we need not worry we cannot access the contents of a print photo because we don’t have a device compatible with it. All we need are our eyes.
I share some of my photographic work on social media. That allows more people to see them, but it also puts other people in control of who can or cannot enjoy them. And having all my good photos stored on someone else’s machines means my work could disappear someday and there’s nothing I can do to retrieve it. Having boxes full of hard copies puts me in control of my work.
On the table where I type this is an 8-by-10 of a rainbow’s end behind a factory, with dark gray clouds in the background. It was printed on metallic paper to bring out the richness of colors. There’s also a photo of a beautiful 9-year-old girl holding a green umbrella on a sunny day and giving me a bright smile. One was a moment to remember. The other was one to cherish. Having a print in my hand allows me and others to do both.