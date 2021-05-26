Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.