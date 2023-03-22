Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

It’s been about 14 months since Nucor Corp. announced it would invest about $2.7 billion in a new sheet steel mill along West Virginia 2 about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington. That number has since grown to $3.1 billion.

There’s all sorts of activity going on around the site, but not much on the big flat area where the mill itself will be built. Things will pick up sooner or later. It’s not like the project is going away. The good stuff is about to begin.

