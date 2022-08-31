President Joe Biden has decided that about 40 million Americans need not worry about paying back their student loans. His decision brought predictable praise and criticism.
It also brought out my calculator.
It’s been almost 50 years since I was in college. We’ve heard the cost of attending college has risen faster than the rate of inflation, but how much? Here’s some math.
My junior year at Ohio University, tuition was about $780 per year. The minimum wage was about $2 an hour. One year’s tuition equaled about 390 hours of work at a minimum-wage job.
I looked on the Ohio University website to get information about tuition for this academic year. I found different numbers, but rough calculations showed tuition is about 1,436 hours of work at the Ohio minimum wage of $9.30 a hour.
On this side of the river, in-state tuition at Marshall University is about 984 hours of work at the state minimum wage of $8.75 an hour. For Ohio residents paying metro tuition, it’s about 1,580 hours at the Ohio minimum wage.
So yes, the cost of higher education at state schools has risen much faster than the minimum wage. Are students today getting twice the value of their money or more than we got in the 1970s? I doubt it.
A couple of years ago, I asked West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee about the rapid increase in the price of attending university. He said much of the growth on the administrative side of higher education is the result of increasing federal regulations. If the government would ease off on regulations, universities would be better off, he said.
Maybe, but universities have been more than willing to invest in administrative offices that have little or nothing to do with classroom instruction. There’s no sign they will ease off on that trend until financial realities force them to refocus on their core mission.
n n n
It looks like cruising is back on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington for one night.
From 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day weekend), cruising will be allowed on the avenue between 8th and 11th streets in Huntington. That evening was chosen because most businesses on 4th are closed at that time. Three car clubs — BB’s Car Club, Tri-State Street Rods and the Covered Bridge Car Club — are helping promote the event.
Cruising was a big deal in the 1980s, not just in Huntington but elsewhere in the region. Here in town, cruising was done on 4th Avenue on weekend evenings back when that was the movie theater district. Cruisers clogged the street so much that Mayor Bobby Nelson came up with another plan.
What is now Pullman Square was a vacant nine-acre urban renewal frustration known as the Superblock. Nelson paved a two-lane strip in the middle of Superblock between 8th and 10th streets. Young people could cruise on what was called Cruise Avenue and park elsewhere on the Superblock to socialize. When Pullman Square was developed in the early 2000s, that brought an end to Cruise Avenue.
This summer, young adults do their own version of cruising at Harris Riverfront Park. Go over there on a nice Friday or Saturday evening, through the 10th Street entrance and to the left, and you’ll see what I mean.
n n n
NASA is preparing to send astronauts back to the moon before the end of 2025. That got me to wondering: When the Apollo astronauts were on their way to the moon, did any of them wonder if they left their stove on? I probably would have.