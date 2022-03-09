Random thoughts that come and go:
A couple of nights ago I posted a photo of my 2-year-old grandson on my personal Facebook page. Among the likes and positive comments, a friend wrote, “Forgive me for throwing a wet blanket on this warm fuzzy, but that precious little boy looks just like several I have seen on tv among the Ukraine refugees. I’m not sure what the answer is, but we gotta do something. If I have to buy $10 a gallon gas to save those little guys, I damn sure wanna do it.”
So how do we help those kids? I mean, really help. Something beyond slacktivism. I don’t drink alcohol, so my boycotting vodka won’t make any difference. As my friend noted, the best help we can provide likely is going to bring us pain, too. The question is how much pain we as a people can or will endure — and for how long — to make it happen.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has a good idea. According to the Associated Press, the Department of Transportation has told Congress “it will aim to prioritize the safety and health of the multiple users of a typical 21st century roadway, from riders of public transit and electric scooters to Uber rideshare pickups and people delivering goods. Projects such as bike paths and traffic roundabouts, enhanced sidewalks, pedestrian pathways to bus stops and transit lanes will be favored in the distribution of funds.”
This is a good idea in principle because too many streets and roads in this area are just not safe for pedestrians or bicycle riders. Berms barely exist, and there’s no room to pull over in case your car has a problem. Any road improvements should accommodate the needs of pedestrians and bike riders. Of course, the test of his proposal will come in the political arena.
A couple of months ago, the Energy Information Administration checked the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index and found that energy prices ended 2021 59% higher than they were on the first trading day of the year. It attributed the increase to global demand during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gasoline was up 67%, crude oil 62% and natural gas 38%.
Most other commodity price increases last year — industrial metals, agriculture and livestock — were in the range of 20% to 30%. The one commodity whose price rose more than energy? Coffee — 81%. There’s a joke in there somewhere. I don’t drink coffee, so someone else will have to find it.
Huntington’s East End bridge over the Ohio River was the first in this area to be lit up at night. The lights on the bridge have been out for a while, and apparently the state is in no hurry to repair them, assuming it plans to.
Some people have wondered why other towns along the Ohio River have artwork on their floodwalls while Huntington doesn’t. My own theory comes down to one word: graffiti. A week after someone spends tens of thousands of dollars on a floodwall decoration, someone else with a can of spray paint would destroy it.
Finally, I survived the baseball strikes of 1981 and 1994. I survived the shortened seasons of 1972, 1990 and 2020. Somehow I will survive the turmoil rocking Major League Baseball this year. It will be tough, but I am tougher.