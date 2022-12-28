Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Toyota understands.

Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., says the auto industry is making a mistake in rushing headlong into converting its entire vehicle lineup to electric cars and trucks only.

Jim Ross is development and opinion editor of The Herald-Dispatch. His email address is jross@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you