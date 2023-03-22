Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

John Delony

Humans have emotions. And emotions are real.

One way to understand our emotions is to view them as answers to one of two questions: Am I safe? and Do I belong? When we experience loss or abandonment (like divorce, neglect, job loss, infidelity), it’s easy to feel unsafe, unloved, or like we don’t fit in. There may not be an official medical label to put on abandonment issues, but the reality is that millions of people battle with these feelings every day. If you’ve ever found yourself struggling to create meaningful relationships, it’s probably the result of a wound you suffered in the past—but you don’t have to feel paralyzed by shame because of it. Let’s take a closer look at what abandonment issues are and how to overcome them.

John Delony is a mental health expert with PhDs in Counselor Education & Supervision and Higher Education Administration. Since joining Ramsey Solutions in 2020, he teaches on relationships and emotional wellness.

