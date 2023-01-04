Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

John Delony

We live in a crazy world where we get into heated debates with strangers on the internet and show we like stuff by pressing tiny digital hearts. Who came up with this weirdness? And as we have more and more digital interactions, the data shows we’re losing actual human connection.

A report by Harvard suggests that about 36% of Americans (including 51% of mothers with small children and 61% of young adults) experience “serious loneliness.”1

John Delony is a mental health expert with PhDs in Counselor Education & Supervision and Higher Education Administration. Since joining Ramsey Solutions in 2020, he teaches on relationships and emotional wellness.

