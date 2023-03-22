Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

A recent New York Times editorial titled “Biden’s Promises on Social Security and Medicare Ignore Financial Reality” is, alas, convincing. The president has said there will be no diminution of Social Security payments, even though the Social Security fund’s current outgo is higher than income. People are living longer and the large age cohort called boomers is beginning to retire. The time has come to make some grim decisions.

Before setting forth the unhappy details in a can-we-find-the-least-bad-alternative scenario, it should be said that President Biden is not the only blameworthy actor: both Democrats and Republicans have been hypocritical. While some Republicans call for Social Security reform, during the Trump administration these voices were not heard. The situation now is so critical that we will have to lower outlays and also increase assets in the fund. Lowering Social Security payments will increase suffering, while shoring up assets will raise taxes (which may also increasing suffering but not as much).

John Palmer lives at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington.

