Inflation has made me a more economy-minded and safer driver, and it has made both my wife and me better shoppers and meal planners. Which is all to the good. Instead of whining about inflation, why not focus the attention and do something about it?

As everyone has surely noticed, gas prices at the pump, as have prices for crude, are in descent rather impressively and have now reached an average of $4.39 a gallon nationally. Reportedly about one-fifth of U.S. service stations now offer gas at $4 or lower.

John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

