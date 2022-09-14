Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Last Friday’s issue of The Herald-Dispatch ran a rare banner headline across the top of the front page — “Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96” — and not one but two London-datelined stories by the Associated Press about the passing of “the longest-serving British monarch.” Or any monarch of our time, really.

Around the globe, daily papers no doubt marked the death and celebrated the reign of this most gracious, dutiful and influential woman with similar splash treatment. Especially was this so in the 54 nations that formerly were under the once-vaunted British empire, upon which, as British author Christopher North suggested, “the sun never sets.”

John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He lives in eastern Cabell County.

