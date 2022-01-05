“Some people, if they don’t know, you can’t tell ‘em.” — Louis Armstrong, explaining denial.
Currently, one of our toughest national challenges is people’s denial of the COVID-19 virus or of whether to trust the vaccines for that disease, namely the sequence of shots from Pfizer or Moderna, including the booster.
Only 61% of the U.S. population has to date taken the required two injections of the vaccine. And just 20% has gotten a booster shot.
Across the Mountain State the percentages are lower. Fifty-five percent of West Virginians have had two shots of Pfizer or Moderna (or some the Johnson & Johnson version). And fewer than 20% have received a booster.
When you ask the unvaccinated why not, you are likely to get replies linked to mistrust of the government or of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or beliefs in conspiracy theories as wild as “This is a way for the Chinese communists to take over our country” or “A woman will never again be able to be pregnant if she gets that shot.”
In a few evangelical Christian circles the vaccine is thought to contain the number of the Beast (666) from the Book of Revelation. Scripture says that those who are so marked will be damned to hell for all eternity.
Resistance to taking the vaccine doses has at times symbolized loyalty to former President Donald J. Trump. That excuse should no longer hold, however, given that Trump has, twice recently, publicly backed the efficacy of the vaccine. He has also encouraged his supporters to stop their resistance and go get their shots.
A local friend has been torn up because his mother, in her 70s, paid attention to two of his siblings who were both Trump supporters and anti-vaxxers. Other family members kept coaxing her to “listen to the scientists” and get herself vaccinated. Finally, to stop their pestering, she lied to the family and announced to all she had gotten the shot. In fact, she had not.
She wound up in a hospital ICU, battling COVID pneumonia on oxygen levels that were way too low. Her life now hangs in the balance.
On a recent MSNBC late-night newscast, a Michigan doctor expressed deep dismay that a long-term patient in his practice had accused him of “trying to get me to catch COVID.” The man claimed the U.S. government would pay the doctor a bonus if he succeeded in giving his patients the virus, because “the government wants us all to catch COVID.” Talk about a totally bonkers conspiracy theory!
Another Cabell County friend, just back from visiting her family in the western Canadian city of Winnipeg, said the contrast between public health measures in Canada and those in the United States was stark.
“To get into even a post office, or any other public building in Winnipeg,” she said, “you have to show a current vaccine card and also your driver’s license. And people are wearing masks everywhere.”
Here, as elsewhere, some unvaccinated people callously ignore courtesy signs posted in entryways of restaurants and stores that ask “Please wear a mask if you are unvaccinated.” Thus the virus rages on.