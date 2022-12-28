With holiday rushing here and there and dicey winter weather making surfaces chancy, we are now in a period of heightened danger from slips of the foot and miscues while at the wheel.
Seniors like myself are of course at added risk. Our eyesight may be weakened, our gait less sure on walks, and our reaction time slower when driving. Whatever your age, though, drinking, partying and staying out late will increase your peril.
Accidents on foot or on bicycle or in a vehicle have claimed the lives of a number of friends and family members. And I’m betting those reading this have suffered similar losses as well.
My mother-in-law, Jean S., survived colon cancer and other serious maladies only to die after an unfortunate fall. She was treated in surgery to repair damage she had suffered, was pronounced “well” by the surgeons and nonetheless died two days later. At 86 years of age, she wasn’t physically up to handling the combined traumas of the fall and the surgery meant to fix her.
A client-author friend of mine, Bob Herron of Greensboro, North Carolina, was a Presbyterian minister and certified (and stellar!) marriage counselor who loved outdoors exploring. On vacation in his mid 60s, he fell from a bicycle and died from his tumble to the ground.
John Wallace, at a similar age, taught business courses at Marshall and became chairman of the Publishers Place advisory board. He had just chaired a meeting for us some 20 years ago and next I heard he had died from a slip on steps leading down to his basement off Miller Road, near the Huntington Museum of Art. Terribly, John had been launched by the slip head first into a concrete wall. He was just on his way down to look for a hammer or something on a Saturday morning.
Back in my graduate school days in Chapel Hill, the best friend of my then-girlfriend, a coed named Tracy, driving back to campus solo from a trip to the coast lost control of the wheel and ended up running smack into a tree and died on impact.
It can happen in a blink.
I myself have fallen too much over the past two years and now take a cane with me on my jaunts with Cooper in the neighborhood or in the car with me just to help get me across a parking lot and into a supermarket or pharmacy. My worst fall came last July on a rail trip to Washington, D.C.
Amtrak was late, incredibly delayed by rainstorms and flooding of the tracks, and so the conductor announced a ten-minute rest stop and smoke break for Hinton. Anxious to climb the stone steps leading up to the town, I lost my footing and went crashing headlong down four or five steps to the brick platform.
No broken bones but severe lacerations and bruises that turned my left elbow and left kneecap purple, and I feel those injuries still. Train crew offered to call the EMS but I waved them off. I wanted to keep my appointments in D.C.
What’s the lesson? Best I have to suggest is: Slow down! Take ‘er easy! You may be older (or less fit) than you think. Try a little consciousness or awareness or intentionality. However you’d like to put it. Things can happen suddenly. Including crazy, unexpected moves by other drivers. And next thing you know you’re in a hospital bed. Or worse.
John Patrick Grace formerly was an award-winning health care writer for The Greensboro (N.C.) News and Record. He lives in eastern Cabell County and loves walking in hills — cane and all.