The previous week represented a “tipping point” in American life. In the madcap swirl of breaking news we were rocked by, in quick succession: the dismantling of the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion for all 50 states; the testimony of a White House aide that was absolutely damning for Donald Trump and his chief of staff, Mark Meadows; and Finland and Norway being cleared to join NATO, a huge blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his four-month war against Ukraine.
Each development alone was big enough to dominate the news cycles for days and change history. All three combined taxed our minds’ and hearts’ capacity to take them in and try to project how they will impact our national life and the world. My guess is that many Americans felt simply overwhelmed and unable to process it all.
A self-confessed news junkie and avid follower of U.S. and international politics, including social, economic and military aspects, I had trouble just mulling over what all these landmark events might mean.
So let’s highlight each briefly:
The fall of Roe v. Wade: With no federal mandate for abortion access, the court threw the issue back to the 50 states, about half of which will apparently eliminate or severely limit all the clinics handling the procedure.
Thousands of women seeking abortions were thrown into a quandary. Their options were to flee to another state where abortions were still legal or take the risk of the “at-home” abortions now available from the pharmaceutical industry. Or, in poorer communities, to resort back to the dangerous “back alley” abortions.
The well-organized pro-life movement hoped that instead all these women would undergo “a change of heart” and decide to carry to term and adopt out.
We are likely to see a maelstrom of activity, from an attempt to “codify” Roe in the U.S. Congress, to make abortion legal again for the entire country (unlikely to succeed), to frantic sessions in state legislatures to tighten or loosen laws on abortion access, to possibly violent clashes between pro- and anti-abortion supporters.
Testimony in the Jan. 6 Committee hearings: Bombshell testimony by Cassidy Hutchison, a former senior aide to Meadows, revealed that Trump knew his rallygoers were armed when he sent them off to the U.S. Capitol. And also that Trump resisted for hours pleas from White House staff and even Fox News pundits to order the rioters to quit and go home. Trump was also reported to have remarked that if the rioters wanted to hang his vice president, Mike Pence, “he probably deserves it” (for refusing Trump’s request that Pence back off from certifying the 2020 election results).
The Washington Examiner, a staunchly right-wing newspaper that had previously stood four square behind Trump, said that in the light of Jan. 6 committee witnesses’ testimony, “Trump is unfit to run again for president.”
NATO expansion to hamstring Putin: During the week Turkey removed its objection to adding Sweden and Finland to NATO, thus meeting the requirement of unanimous consent for taking new members into the alliance. That will put two more significant economic and military powers on Russia’s border and mean two more suppliers of arms and munitions to bolster Ukraine. A big deal that will lessen Putin’s chances of prevailing in his war of aggression.