Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine certainly has, especially since I had a birthday last week!
It was a great day. I got to spend most of the day outside and then we went downtown for a nice dinner.
Since it was warm and sunny, I knew I wanted to wear shorts, but I wanted to look a little dressy, too.
I decided on this blouse. I ordered it from Shein when I had ordered the other two, but hadn’t gotten to wear it yet. It was around $8 and I absolutely love it.
Once again, I have stepped way outside of my comfort zone with this bright red blouse, but I am pretty glad I did. It’s so comfy and I can pair it with shorts like I did here, or skinny jeans for a completely different look. I love the way it looks with these high waisted shorts. They were a Target purchase from last year.
Another great thing about this top is it could even carry me through the fall. I could tuck it in like I have done here and throw on a cardigan for a whole new look. Adding some booties and straight or skinny jeans would give me some great options for cooler weather.
I do love this outfit. It would be perfect to wear on vacation and it was super fitting for a summertime birthday dinner. And, since it’s super bright red, it will be perfect for the Fourth of July! I could even add some darker denim shorts and white sneakers for a super patriotic look.
Have a great week and happy shopping!