Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has, other than feeling under the weather the last few days. Luckily my Covid test was negative, so I guess I just have the “feel bads”, as I like to call them. It seems a lot of us are sick right now, so I guess I’m in good company.
I spent most of the week in sweatpants, lying on the couch, but over the weekend we were able to go out on a rare date night, so I figured I had better get gussied up.
Since it was still colder than Santa’s front porch, I decided I wanted to be cozy and warm. Plus, I still felt kind of weak, but I wanted to look nice and wear something I actually had to button.
So, I put on my new favorite jeans, my $9.98 boot cuts from Walmart and a cozy sweater. I told you about this sweater a while back, but this time I paired it with different jeans and shoes and I love how this outfit looked.
Since the sweater was just a little long, I did a small front tuck, just enough to see my belt, and let the rest kind of hang loose. I love that look, it’s put together but not so much that it looks as though you’re trying too hard. This sweater is so warm and comfy, I could probably sleep in it. Plus, it was only about $16, so it’s definitely a keeper.
It has a high neck, which I love, not just because it’s warm but also because I am really trying to get away from turtlenecks. It seems like almost all the sweaters I own are turtlenecks, so I’m trying to go for variety.
I paired it with my booties from Shein, which go great with these jeans. They are the perfect height to keep them off the floor.
What I love about this outfit is that it’s stylish, but also simple and classic. It’s just a basic sweater and jeans, but the cut of the top and style of the jeans keeps it on trend.
Just another reminder that you can’t go wrong with basic, classic pieces.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.