Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, especially since it was my last week of work before Christmas!
I love taking the week of Christmas off. I get so much done and get to do my last minute shopping.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 48F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 10:48 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, especially since it was my last week of work before Christmas!
I love taking the week of Christmas off. I get so much done and get to do my last minute shopping.
If you’re anything like me, you’re usually stumped as to what to get. While gift cards are a great option, and I love getting them, they are just a tad impersonal. They’re handy, yes, but I always feel bad giving them. Personally, I love to give gifts that have a personal meaning, but that isn’t always the most affordable option.
Fortunately, there are plenty of options with a personal touch, that won’t break the bank.
A great gift idea is putting a photo on canvas.
Last year, some friends of mine gave me an 8x10 canvas print. I absolutely loved it. It was of my dad, on our last vacation together. Now, it hangs proudly on my wall. If you have a friend or family member who has lost a loved one, this is a great idea.
Not only is it affordable, Walmart is around $20-$30 depending on the size, they are usually ready in about an hour! It’s an easy, affordable gift that they will cherish for years to come.
Another great idea that will help your wallet is a recipe book.
I don’t mean a cookbook, I mean an actual recipe book that you write all of your favorite recipes in. My mom got me one a few years ago and included a few of her favorite recipes, and I have been able to fill most of the pages with my own over the years. This is a gift that they will not only hold close to their heart, but one that will be super useful to them as well.
If you like to bake, you can never go wrong with a baked good or candy gift.
Cinnamon candy is not only super easy to make, most of the ingredients are usually something you already have; minus the corn syrup and cinnamon oil. Cookies and brownies are always a great option, and it honestly does not matter if they’re from scratch or a box. A sweet treat in a festive container is always a welcome gift in my home.
These are some great options if your budget is tight and you’re crunched for time.
I, myself have given these a few times over the years and they have always been well received.
Have a great week and MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.