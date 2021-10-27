Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, I worked from home last week, so that’s always a plus.
I know I have told you this before, but I am absolutely loving this weather! It finally feels like fall, just the way October is supposed to feel. I love it.
I also love those days when I can just throw on some leggings and a sweatshirt and go.
Over the weekend, we were able to have one of those days. No real plans, nowhere we had to be, just a few errands to run and out to help my mom with a few things. I love days like that, no schedule, no rushing, just being.I love days like that this time of year. They really are the best.
Last week I told you about my new sweatshirt and leggings from Shein. I am really falling in love with that site. There is just so much to choose from, it really does have something for everyone.
Since everything is so cheap, I was able to purchase a couple more sweatshirts from there. This one is just as good. It’s the perfect plain sweatshirt. It’s length is great for leggings or jeans, plus the inside is so soft and warm. It’s a bit oversized, but not too much. The best part is it was only about $10! It really doesn’t get much better than that! We all need a couple of decent sweatshirts we can just throw on and head out the door, and for only $10 a pop, we can get a few.
Don’t get me wrong, I still love the Time and True sweatshirts from Walmart. They are a little cheaper, but they’re not nearly as warm and soft as this one.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.