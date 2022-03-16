Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine was pretty great, actually.
I flew down to Florida and then drove up to Georgia with my mom this past week to see her brother and his family. I even got to see my first cousin I hadn’t seen in about 25 years.
We went to the beach, had some pretty great seafood, saw some gators and did lots of shopping.
We found a little mall with a TJ Maxx in it, so naturally we had to make our way in there. That’s where I found this gem. I had been wanting a new purse for a while now, but just couldn’t justify spending the money.
I even found a Michael Kors bag online that I fell in love with, but that one was just a tad over budget. It was so pretty and such a rich blush color.
Then, I saw this one at TJ Maxx, and I just couldn’t resist. I even left the store but couldn’t stop thinking about it. So, later on that day, I went back and got it. The best part? It’s Nine West brand and was only $30!
I’m trying to steer myself away from larger purses, because it always seems like they hurt my shoulder. This one is the perfect size. It has huge zippered pockets on either side, plus another big zippered pocket inside. It has plenty of room for all my stuff, and even some to spare. And, it’s a cross body, which I’d much rather have anyways.
It has the cutest little card holder on the front, which came in super handy when I went through security. I was able to just put my license in there and pull it out in a hurry, without having to dig around looking for my wallet.
Oh, and by the way, the wallet was only $7! It matches my bag so perfectly, it’s like it was made just for it.
It came from a store called Bealls Outlet. I had never been to one, but if you ever get the chance to check it out, you definitely need to.
We could have done some serious damage there if we could have taken it on the plane.
I am so in love with this purse and wallet. They are absolutely perfect for spring. So, if you’re in the market for a new spring bag, just remember it doesn’t have to break the bank.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.