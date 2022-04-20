Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and that you all had a very Happy Easter.
I sure did, even if it did look completely different from last year. But, unfortunately that’s the way life goes sometimes. I always try to count my blessings and not my burdens, but that’s easier said than done sometimes. It was still a good day, nonetheless.
Now that Easter is over and we are officially in the full swing of spring, it would be great if we could toss all our winter clothes to the side and jump right into warm weather wear, but it seems like this year old man winter just doesn’t want to let go.
These are the times that make it so difficult to dress for the day. Since it’s not quite shorts weather yet, I was able to snag this pair of jeans from Walmart last week. And I have to say, I love them.
Here I paired them with a basic Hanes sweatshirt and my new fancy sandals I got at a boutique in Georgia. They were a little pricey for me, but I instantly fell in love with them and just had to get them. But the jeans, they are the money piece. They make this whole outfit work and all for the low price of $19.98.
They’re mid rise, boyfriend cut, and are the perfect pairing of trendy and classic. Since Walmart doesn’t carry my size, I did have to size up, but with the cut of these jeans, it really works. They’re loose enough to be super on trend, but still fitted enough to not swallow me up completely. Plus, they’ll go great with a tee or tank this summer, for those days when shorts just won’t do. These are definitely my go to jeans from now on.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving