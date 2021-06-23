Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, especially since it finally stopped raining. Oh well. I guess we need it, but honestly, I’m ready for some pretty weather!
We have some things coming up in the next few weeks and I’m really hoping the weather is nice. One is an outdoor wedding, so of course good weather is key for that.
Since we do have these things coming up I wanted to get a new dress that would work for all of them. I wanted one that was nice but not too dressy, and would be cool and comfortable for the summer heat. I thought about ordering from Shein again, but I was afraid that it wouldn’t be here in time. So, I started looking on Amazon. I had gotten a couple from them last summer that I love, and this time around did not disappoint, either.
I found this one and had originally planned to get it in red, but I ended up falling in love with this color way. Something about the polka dots I just couldn’t resist. It’s way different than something I would normally wear, but I love it.
The great thing about this dress is the fact that it has sleeves. It’s still summery and cool because of the material, but I don’t have to feel self conscious about my arms, which is great — especially for pictures. The cost was about $30, but well worth the price. Plus, there were lots of options to choose from as far as colors and sleeve lengths go. It even has pockets.
The brand is Yathon, and it seems pretty true to size. One thing I did when I was contemplating buying it was search for reviews and photos of people my size. You can search your height and weight and find reviews from people your same size to see how it might fit your body. Of course we are all different, but it’s a good guide if you’re on the fence.
Here I have paired it with my block heel sandals for a cute, casual look. You could pair it with heels to make it a little dressier, but flats would be great with it too for a more casual look.
So if you need a dress in two days time, hop on over to Amazon.
Have a great week and happy shopping!