Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, I worked from home, which always makes for a good week.
I love being home during the day, I actually used to wish for a job that allowed me the option to work from home. Now that I have it, I am beyond thankful for it.
One good thing about being home during the day is you get to be there whenever packages are delivered, whether you expected them or not.
So, imagine my surprise the other day when I received a package from Stitch Fix. I know I’ve told you about Stitch Fix before and how much I did not care for it, but I thought I would give it a try again. Especially since my experience was quite a few years ago.
If you’re unfamiliar with Stitch Fix, it’s basically a clothing subscription service where a stylist picks different items for you and then you receive them in the mail.
It’s about $20 per “fix”, then once you receive your items you pick what you want to keep and what you want to send back. However, the cheapest item I received was about $44, and that was for a shirt. $44 for ONE SHIRT!
Don’t get me wrong, all the items I got were gorgeous, but I just could not justify that, so I sent them back. So, I guess Stitch Fix is a no for me again.
But, there is another service out there which is quite a bit more affordable, and way more flexible.
Amazon offers a service called “Personal Shopper,” and I actually really like it. Each shipment is around $6, which is way better than $20, and the items I received were quite a bit cheaper, too.
Remember the tennis shoes I told you about a couple weeks ago, the ones with the leopard print? They were part of my shipment. The really cool thing about Personal Shopper is you can select which parts of your body you’d prefer to either hide or highlight — which I really love.
While I didn’t keep most of the items in my shipment, the shoes were just too cute to pass up.
Plus, if you get something in your box that you love but might be a little too expensive, you can always search Amazon for something similar, albeit cheaper. So, to me it’s definitely worth it.
If you’re on the fence about trying any of these services, my advice would be to give Amazon’s option a-go. That’s more than likely where you’ll get the most bang for your buck.