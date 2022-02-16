Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, other than having to have a tooth cut out. But, I’m on the mend now and feeling lots better.
Since I have had a lot of downtime lately, I’ve been able to put more time in on my nails.
I love having pretty nails, but unfortunately my real nails are nothing but bloody nubs. I am a biter, and it’s a terrible habit that sometimes I overcome for a while, but lately it seems to have been winning.
So, to combat that, I make my nails as pretty as I can. I do love having pretty nails, but I absolutely despise having them done. I hate everything about it. From having to wait, to how long it takes, to how much it costs, it’s just not for me.
So, I do them myself. These nails are Kiss brand. I ordered them from Amazon, but you can get them pretty much anywhere. They were $5.37, and there’s enough to do around 10 manicures. I don’t use the glue that comes with them, it’s good, but I was able to find some on Amazon for about $7 that’s made for acrylics. It holds super well and helps my manicure to last about a week.
These were active oval, so they were pretty much already shaped, I just had to do some tweaking. I have really gotten into almond shaped nails. I think they are so pretty, so for these all I really had to do was file the sides a little and work on some of the length. I don’t like my nails super long, but I still want some length, so I just filed the tips a bit until they matched and I felt comfortable.
Then, it was time to paint. Believe it or not, the polish actually came from the Dollar Tree. I found the trick to making the polish last is to make sure you cover the edge of the nail with polish and top coat. I’ve had these for almost a week and the color still hasn’t chipped. I love gel polish but honestly who has the time to sit and wait for it to come off?
I really love doing my nails at home. Not only is it a cheap hobby, it is something just for me, that makes me feel a little better about myself. And, that’s not too bad for $5.37.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.