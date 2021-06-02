Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has, even though the weather wasn’t the best over the weekend.
Hopefully, that’s all behind us now and we can go on and enjoy summer the right way, without digging our jackets and sweatshirts back out.
While most of the week was pretty good, I did have some pretty rough side effects from the COVID vaccine. I know a lot of people are either all for it or staunchly against it, but I honestly didn’t care either way. However, since my dad hasn’t been in the best of health lately, I figured it was the least I could do so I could spend more time with him. There have been a lot of instances over the past year when I wasn’t able to see him because one of us had been exposed, so at least now I won’t have to worry so much.
I spent a couple days in bed doing nothing but breathing, but luckily for me I had my trusty K9, Dogtor Waylon to keep me company.
I guess shots and me just don’t get along, because the day before my vaccine appointment I had a dentist appointment. And another shot. Which, by the way, is still sore. For my appointment I wanted to wear something cute but since it was so hot the day I went, I wanted to be cool, too. So, I went with this.
I’ve told you about this top before. It came from Forever 21 a few years ago and was around $10. I love it because it is so comfortable and goes with almost anything. It’s a bodysuit, so I don’t have to worry about it staying tucked in or coming loose. It’s basically just a tshirt, but the floral print amps it up just a tad.
Here I paired it with my trust shorts from Walmart. If you’re like me and have trouble finding shorts that aren’t insanely short, Walmart is the place to go. I’d say these have about a 4-5 inch inseam, which is perfect.
Plus, they are loose in the legs, which I love. I hate when shorts are snug on my thighs, it’s so uncomfortable and doesn’t look too great when you’re sitting down. But these are loose enough to give your legs room to breathe.
The sandals were also from Walmart, maybe five years ago. They’re super comfy and go with pretty much anything. This outfit is perfect for running errands in hot weather, without having to worry if your shorts are too short.
Have a great week and happy shopping!