Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was busy, but good.
Another round of doctors appointments and grocery shopping kept me busy.
What I didn’t love about it was how warm it was. I have been waiting and waiting for it to cool down and now it finally has! I was so excited for the weekend because it was finally going to be the perfect October day.
Cloudy and cool, with a marathon of horror movies! It really doesn’t get much better than that.
We spent Saturday carving pumpkins, bobbing for apples, and making lots of fall treats. I even made some homemade apple cider in my crockpot. What made it even better was that I could finally wear my new sweatshirt from Shein, along with my new leggings.
I know I’ve told you this before, but I absolutely hate hoodies. They’re just too big and bulky and make me feel like I’m being strangled. I can’t seem to find the right fit. I know lots of people love them, but I find them EXTREMELY uncomfortable.
That’s why I love crew neck sweatshirts. Especially this one, from Shein. It was only about $12 and is so warm and cozy. I bought my usual size, but it’s an oversized fit, so it goes great with leggings. The inside is fleece and is so soft. It’s the perfect sweatshirt to wear for a cozy day at home.
The leggings are from Shein too, and were about $10. That’s a little more than I typically spend on leggings.
The Time and True brand from Walmart are only around $6, but after an hour or so they start to get a little baggy. That’s why I love these leggings. They aren’t cotton, they’re more of a Lycra material, so they’re great to wear while working out. Plus, they fit me just right and don’t start falling down after a little while. They even have a little pocket in the front, which is perfect for taking my phone on walks.
I love this outfit and I am so happy it’s finally cool enough to actually wear it! Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.