Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine’s been ok, busier than normal, even though I’m not working this week.
I have most of my shopping done and some of my wrapping, but that’s ok. It won’t take me that long to finish it up. While I was out shopping, I did find something I loved. For a while I had been wanting a pretty red sweater for Christmas. I could not find one anywhere, and the ones I did find wouldn’t have been here in time.
So, leave it to Walmart to save the day once again. I found this one and loved it so much. I even tried it on before I bought it, which I hate doing, but I loved it so much I wanted to see how it would look. And it actually fit me perfectly! I actually bought a size smaller than I normally do, mainly because it’s actually from the women’s department and they tend to be a bit long on me. I’m so glad I did.
This is the perfect sweater for Christmas. Plus, it would be great for Valentine’s Day too! The best part is that it was only about $17, which is more than I usually care to spend, but I loved it so much I figured it was justified.
Here, I paired it with my trusty jeggings, also from Walmart, and my booties from Shein. I love the black and red together. The black helps to dress up an otherwise basic sweater.
This is a perfect outfit for Christmas or even really any holiday-ish get together we might have coming up soon. So, if you’re looking for last minute gifts or something for yourself, this one is perfect (plus it comes in other colors).
Have a great week and Merry Christmas!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.