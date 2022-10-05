Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, even though I was a little under the weather. I did work from home, so it helped a lot, especially since I had a fever for a couple of days. It was nice to be able to work from the couch.
The weather this past week was absolutely perfect. I know most of you prefer summer, but I love fall. I love it most when it’s cold and rainy out, and everything is dark and gloomy. I know, I’m a weirdo.
This weekend was the best part, because it was the epitome of the best October day.
Since it was so chilly and rainy, it called for dressing as cozy as possible. I did have to run out to the store on Saturday, but I was not going to get dressed up for it. I wanted to throw on something that would keep me warm and would be comfy enough to go home and nap on the couch in.
The sweatshirt is a Goodwill purchase from a year or two ago. It came from the men’s section (where all the best sweatshirts are) and is so warm and cozy. It goes so well with leggings and tennis shoes, which is exactly what I did here.
These leggings are from Walmart, which is where I typically get all of my leggings. Mainly because they’re around $6, but also because they are so stretchy and comfortable — and are great to go from running errands to snoozing on the couch in.
I’ve told you about the shoes before, I got them for my stepson one year for Christmas. Unfortunately, he outgrew them before he ever even got to wear them, so now they’re mine.
This outfit is absolutely perfect for these cool, rainy days. Nothing beats a broken in crew neck, and Goodwill is by far the best place to get them.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.