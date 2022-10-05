Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221005-wcn-fashion01
Buy Now

Rainy and chilly fall days call for pulling out a cozy sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was ok, even though I was a little under the weather. I did work from home, so it helped a lot, especially since I had a fever for a couple of days. It was nice to be able to work from the couch.

The weather this past week was absolutely perfect. I know most of you prefer summer, but I love fall. I love it most when it’s cold and rainy out, and everything is dark and gloomy. I know, I’m a weirdo.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

Recommended for you