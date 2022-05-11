Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, although tiresome.
We finally finished painting our cabinets and got all the doors hung back up, so now the rest (hopefully) will flow a little smoother.
We did take a break for Mothers Day, and it was nice to not work my tail off all day. I slept in a little then we went to church, which always makes for a good day.
Since it was a little cooler on Sunday, I had to switch up what I planned on wearing.
Originally I had wanted to wear a tshirt dress and my wedges, but that went out the window when I saw the temperature was only going to be in the 60’s. So, I opted for a dress that I have had so long I don’t even remember where it came from.
But, it’s a classic and the print and the cut will probably never go out of style, so I’ll get plenty of use out of it. The shoes, however, are new.
They came from Shein and were around $30. While that is a little more than I normally like to spend, I do feel like they were worth it. They’re a block heel, and they zip up the back, so they’re easy to get on and off.
Plus, they’re actually pretty comfortable, even though the heel is about four inches.
They’re a pretty blush color, but not too much so that it stands out. It pretty much blends with whatever, and the shoes went great with my dress.
They’re almost like patent leather, so they’re actually pretty dressy.
I love these shoes and can’t wait to wear them again soon.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving
