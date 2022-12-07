Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been pretty good, other than having that stomach bug that seems to have been going around.
Luckily, I worked from home all week, so I got to be somewhat lazy.
Even though I still wasn’t feeling my best, I wanted to take our Christmas card picture. It had to be this past weekend too, because that was the only time we would all be together with the extra time to do it.
I swear this time of year we are all pulled in so many different directions it’s hard to even find the time to take it all in for yourself. But, we did the best we could and carved out a few minutes to take a few nice photos.
We usually don’t go for matching outfits, and this year was no different. I decided to switch it way up and wore one of my favorite sweaters from Walmart.
Even though it’s black, it still felt somewhat festive. It is a little dressy but more than anything, it’s comfortable.
Plus, I didn’t have to worry about it clashing with my decorations or the tree. I got it last year, actually around this same time. It was around $18 and was definitely worth it.
Here, I paired it with my Walmart skinny jeans. These were last year’s purchase too, and have slowly become my favs. Not only are they super comfortable, they’re the perfect color and can create so many different looks. They’re the No Boundaries brand and were about $10. They go great with my booties from Shein, which are still some of my favorites.
This outfit is perfect for family photos or get togethers, not just because of how it looks, but also because of how simple and comfy it is.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.
