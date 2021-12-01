Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and you had a great Thanksgiving. I certainly did, even if it was a bit different this year.
I was still able to get together with family and friends, plus there was so much great food, it was hard to know when to stop.
But, now that Thanksgiving has passed, my thoughts have shifted towards Christmas. We spent the day after Thanksgiving burning off all the calories by dragging out all the Christmas decorations. It was so overwhelming at first, I didn’t think we’d get it all done in a day, but somehow we did.
Now that everything is ready, I’m in holiday mode. I can’t wait to take our Christmas card picture, and I am thinking this outfit might just be perfect for that.
This sweater came from Shein, and was around $10. It’s exactly the same as the one I told you about a couple of weeks ago, except a little bolder. It’s dark greenI and just perfect for the holidays. It goes great with my straight leg jeans from Old Navy. The light blue in the jeans adds a nice contrast to the dark green of the sweater. It really helps to balance everything out. I’ve had this pair for over a year now, and if I’m being honest, I wasn’t too hip on them at first. Straight leg jeans can be tricky, and finding the right balance, especially when you’re on the shorter side, can be tough.
Turns out, I just had to find the right things to pair them with. I wasn’t sure how they’d look with my ankle boots, but they actually go really well together. This is the pair I got from Shein a while back, for around $20. Not only are they super on trend, but you can wear them just about all day and your feet don’t hurt.
I really love this outfit and I can’t wait for the chance to wear it again.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.