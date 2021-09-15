Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has, especially with the weather changing more and more everyday.
I have noticed the leaves are even turning, which makes me even more excited for fall.
Over the weekend, we were out after dark and I was wearing shorts and ended up getting so cold. It seems as though after the sun goes down, you can really feel a chill in the air now.
We had stopped at Walmart to get some groceries, and I decided I needed a new pair of pajamas. Mainly because the cooler weather really made me want to feel cozy and warm (and I was FREEZING).
I looked and looked and finally found this set. It’s a little more than I would have typically spent, but I just fell in love with it. They’re separate, so you can mix and match them. The pants and top were both $13.77 each, but honestly, they’re worth it. This set is so comfy and warm, I just want to wear it all the time.
Plus, it’s cute and the camo print is right on trend.
Normally I don’t care about what I sleep in, I’ve been wearing the same pair of sweatpants to bed for close to ten years, but sometimes it’s nice to change things up a bit.
With this set, I can feel comfortable taking my dogs out first thing in the morning and not have to worry about bringing down property values in my neighborhood by wearing my ratty old sweatpants and snow boots.
With cozy season inching closer and closer, I’ll definitely be getting more of these.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.