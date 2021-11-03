Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and that you all had a fantastic Halloween.
It really is crazy that it’s already November.
I honestly cannot believe how quickly this year has gone by, but if I am being honest, I’ll be more than happy to see it go. I do love this time of year though, and that time between Halloween and Thanksgiving is just so fun. It’s not quite Christmas yet, but everyone is gearing up for it, then you add in all the craziness that goes into shopping for Thanksgiving, it really makes for an exciting time.
Since Halloween is over, I am sure there are plenty of costumes that will be tossed out, donated, or left in a closet to be forgotten about. But, my costume ended up being something I can wear all the time. Since my husband decided to be Michael Meyers (he already had the jumpsuit, so he just needed to add a mask) I figured why not be Lori Strode?
I already had a blue button down, I just needed some bellbottoms. However, my search for bellbottoms that weren’t a bajillion dollars, and that I could have in time for Trick-or-Treat, was fruitless. So, I began the search for flares, or even boot cut jeans.
For something that seems to be so popular, a decent, cheap pair was almost impossible to find. I had looked at Walmart once, but then decided to give it another go, this time searching for boot cut jeans. That’s when I landed on this pair. I was a bit hesitant to get them at first, mainly because they were No Boundaries brand and were from the junior’s section, but they were only $10. So, I figured what they hey, I am only going to wear them once.
But, once I got them and tried them on, I fell in love. I honestly could not believe how much I loved them! I know I have said it many times that I wasn’t going to get behind this trend, but I have to admit I was wrong. I could not get over how much I really liked them. So much, in fact, that I ordered two more pairs!
Here, I have paired them with part of my last Shein haul. This sweater was a little more than I normally spend, coming in around $20, but still not too bad. I love how it looks with these jeans and my old trusty boots.
I can’t wait to try some more outfits with these jeans. Hopefully they’ll look a little better this go round than they did in high school.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.