Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221214-wcn-fashion01

Making a cozy gift basket is a great gift idea for many on your Christmas list.

 www.artsychicksrule.com

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, we had Christmas at work last week, and that’s always so much fun.

We get lunch and have presents, and it always makes for a great day. Some years I know exactly what to buy but other years I am completely stumped. This year was one of those completely stumped years.

Tags

Recommended for you