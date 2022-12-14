Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, we had Christmas at work last week, and that’s always so much fun.
We get lunch and have presents, and it always makes for a great day. Some years I know exactly what to buy but other years I am completely stumped. This year was one of those completely stumped years.
Not because who I buy for is unappreciative or anything like that, I could honestly draw them a stick figure picture and they would frame it, but mainly because I try to get something they will not only love, but be able to get some use out of.
And, if you’re anything like me, you definitely have those people in your life who have everything they need, and if they don’t, they have the means to get it — which makes gift giving a little difficult. Because, honestly, what do you get someone who doesn’t really need anything?
That’s where the “cozy” gifts come in. I mean, who doesn’t like to be cozy? And, you really can’t have too many cozy things.
The other night I was perusing the aisles of Walmart and came across plenty of reasonably priced, cozy wozy gifts. The first things I saw were slippers/house shoes. The price on the most expensive pair was still only around $17. I love house shoes and I am always down to get those as a gift. I tried on a few pairs and let me tell you, they were so comfortable and warm.
The next items I saw were the fluffy, fleece lined blankets. They were around $16 and came in lots of different patterns and colors.
In my opinion, you can never have too many blankets, especially if you lived through the great Ice Storm Debacle of 2021. At the other end of the store, next to all the Christmas candy and decor, were more blankets. These had scenes on them, like dogs and what not, but these were only around $10.
Next to the blankets were my absolute favorite, fuzzy socks. I can’t tell you how many pairs of these I have, and I can never have enough. I wear them all throughout the winter, and they keep my feet nice and toasty. The price on those ranges from anywhere between $4-$12.
The lower priced ones are nice, but the $5 ones are super thick, and the $12 ones are almost like slippers themselves. Those are the super thick cabin socks, which are *chef’s kiss) the absolute best.
A few aisles over, you had a selection of candles. Those ranged from $3-$20, and the scents were all pretty spectacular. They even had candle sets, which were 3 to a package. You can never go wrong with a great smelling candle, unless of course your recipient has allergies. But otherwise, they are a great gift and one I love to receive.
Next to them were mugs of all different sizes and designs. They were $6-$10, and were so adorable I almost caved and bought myself some.
A blanket, some fuzzy socks, a nice candle, wrapped up in pretty paper and you have a great cozy gift. Throw in a mug and some packets of hot chocolate or tea and you have become the coziest gift giver ever.
Plus, even if you bought all those items, you’re still only out about $40, (even less if you go with the cheaper versions). With a little thought and planning, even the best gifts don’t have to break the bank.
Have a great week and happy Christmas shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.