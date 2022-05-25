Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been good, but busy!
Thursday my stepson graduated from fifth grade, which was pretty bittersweet. I’m sad to see him grow up but I am so proud of him at the same time.
He’s such a good kid, with lots of friends and activities, but seeing him grow up just breaks my heart. It really is a double edged sword.
Since his school is about an hour away, I definitely did not want to spend all day in the dress and shoes I wore to his graduation. Especially since we were going to eat then to Walmart, then to a cookout for his class.
So, I packed some shorts and a tshirt. But, we were going to eat so I still wanted to look halfway decent. This outfit from Old Navy was perfect for the day. The shorts, which were on sale for $15, were just enough to go eat but still casual and comfy enough for a cookout. Plus, they have elastic in the back, which was great for getting my belly full.
The top, also from Old Navy, was around $8 and matched with my shorts. It is thin and loose and just the right top for hot, busy days.
I didn’t tuck this one in like I normally do, and I kind of like how it looks. Just loose and flowy, and completely comfortable. I love this outfit and it is great for those days when you just want to throw something on, but still want to look halfway decent.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving