Hello all, I hope your week has been going well and you all had a wonderful 4th of July. I certainly did.
It was the first weekend in a while that we had absolutely nothing to do, and it was glorious! My husband and I even got to have a date night, so I got to get dressed up.
It was nice to put on something other than running shorts and a tshirt, but I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to wear. I had laid out a few different outfits, but finally ended up putting this together. I’ve told you about all these pieces in the past, but this time I wore them all together.
The cardigan came from Walmart a thousand years ago and is perfect for a summer evening. It’s not heavy at all and goes with pretty much anything. The tank top is the one I told you about a couple weeks ago. It came from Shein and was around $11. The shorts are from Target, and while they’re a little short, the cardigan really helps to balance that out.
The shoes are from Walmart a year or two ago. I normally wouldn’t wear these with shorts, but I wanted to get outside of my comfort zone a little bit. These were just right for that, since the heel is just the right height.
The purse is from Walmart, I got it a couple of weeks ago. I absolutely love it. It was around $18, and is just right for summer. It is a little small, but it holds what I need, so that’s all that matters.
The sunglasses are the ones I told you about a while back, from the Dollar Tree. I’m telling you, the Dollar Tree is my absolute go to for sunglasses. They have the best selection and you don’t have to worry if you lose them, since they’re only $1.25.
This outfit was perfect for a date night, and I might even wear it again sometime soon.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.