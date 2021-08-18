Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, but the heat kind of made things, well, just a little miserable! Oh well, I guess that’s to be expected this time of year.
It seems as though summer has just flown by. It’s crazy to think that in just another month or so the weather will really start to change. It’s no secret that I am not a huge fan of summer, but now more than ever I’m ready to see it go.
I can’t wait for that first rainy, crisp October day when all the horror movies are on tv and there’s nothing else to do but lay on the couch in your favorite sweats and binge some Michael Meyers.
Since my mind has been drifting into fall mode, I have been thinking a lot about maybe getting some new fall clothes.
I was really wanting some new jeans, so I first went to Old Navy’s website to look around. One thing I noticed was most of the jeans I found were either straight, cropped, or super wide leg. Neither of those styles work for me and my short troll legs. So, I gave up on new jeans for the day.
But, then I remembered Target.
If you’re like me and not quite ready to let go of your skinny jeans, then you really need to head to Target. When I was in the store the other day they had a decent selection of different styles of skinny jeans and some straight, but not the baggy ones like Old Navy had.
The only problem with the jeans in the store was that while they had a decent selection of styles and colors, they only had a few sizes. And, as luck would have it, only one pair in my size. That pair just happened to be the exact same pair I already had hanging in my closet.
So, I went to their website. Not only did they have every size, color, and style you could imagine, they were also having a huge sale! Almost all of their jeans were right around $15!
Some were a little more, running around $25, but that was for the certain styles of Levi’s they carry. Which, for a pair of Levi’s branded jeans, is still pretty great.
I even looked at men’s jeans to try to find my husband a new pair. They were on sale, too. Most of their styles were coming in around $20-$25. So, if you’re in the market for some new jeans, you definitely need to head to Target.com! Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.