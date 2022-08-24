Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220824-wcn-fashion01

Outdoor date night calls for a cool and comfortable outfit.

 Submitted by Katrina Dick

Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, especially since I worked from home all week.

I do love working from home, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to get all dressed up and do my hair and makeup. I usually just go bare faced in running shorts and t-shirts. So, when my husband mentioned a date night, I jumped at the opportunity to get “dressed” and do my hair and makeup.

Recommended for you