Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, especially since I worked from home all week.
I do love working from home, but it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to get all dressed up and do my hair and makeup. I usually just go bare faced in running shorts and t-shirts. So, when my husband mentioned a date night, I jumped at the opportunity to get “dressed” and do my hair and makeup.
Since we were going to be sitting outside at dinner, I knew I was going to be warm so jeans were kind of out of the question.
I told you about these shorts a while back, but I absolutely love them. Not only are they super cute, they are beyond comfortable. They’re really loose on my legs, which is actually really on trend right now. I love that too because I absolutely cannot stand anything right on my legs, plus I think it just looks bad. The best part about these shorts was that they were only $9.98 at Walmart.
Here I paired them with this cute little blouse. I love this top and haven’t worn it since probably last summer. I told you about it a long time ago. It’s from Shein and was around $10. It’s absolutely perfect for a casual date night. Super loose, breezy, and adorable. I love how it looks with these shorts.
The lighter blue of the shorts really pairs nicely with the yellow in the top. Normally I would wear a darker blue with it, but I really like how they go together.
I love this outfit and hopefully get to wear it a few more times before it’s too late.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.