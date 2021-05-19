Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine sure has. It was a great week filled with Mother’s Day celebrations and working outside. Plus, we celebrated our fourth wedding anniversary!
We even got to go out to eat. It’s funny how much you miss doing things like that when you don’t get to do them as often as you used to. But, with things getting a little more relaxed, it almost feels as if we are edging back to some sort of normalcy.
Don’t get me wrong, I love staying home and doing nothing as much as the next gal, but with the warmer weather coming, I have been going a little stir crazy.
For our dinner date, I wasn’t really sure what to wear. I had an outfit picked out, but it turned out to be a little warmer than I thought it would be, so I had to change things up. I ended up with this, and I really like it.
I got this shirt a few years ago at Marshall’s, and have only worn it one other time. I didn’t like it as much as I did in the store, so I just put it in a drawer and kind of forgot about it. But, I really like it paired with the right pants. Here I wore it with my high waisted jeans I got from Old Navy last summer, and I love how it looks together. Since the shirt is a little cropped, it works better with a higher waist.
To add a little bit of flair, I wore my new sandals from Walmart. They were just enough to pull everything together. Even though these shoes have a bit of a heel, they are super comfortable because they are memory foam. I could wear them all day and not really feel a thing. I loved this outfit and I can’t wait to wear it again, soon.
Have a great week and happy shopping!