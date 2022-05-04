Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok. I decided on a whim that I wanted to redo our kitchen, so our week has been spent sanding cabinets, painting and dealing with the fallout of having your kitchen absolutely torn apart.
It’s funny how having your kitchen pretty much destroyed resonates to the rest of your house. Everything is a mess, there’s dust everywhere and I have zero craps left to give. Oh well, it is a process and it will most definitely be worth it once it’s finished.
Fortunately, we work pretty well together so we spend more time laughing than we do working. Wedding season is just right around the corner, and honestly, I think a requirement for marriage should be to renovate at least one room of a house together. If you can get through that without despising your partner, then by all means carry on. Obviously I’m kidding, but it really is that stressful.
But anyway, wedding season really is right around the corner, and if you’re like me, you’ve probably been invited to your fair share already.
Going to a wedding always stresses me out. I know all I really have to do is show up, but I’m always afraid I’ll be wearing the same colors of the bridal party and people will end up thinking I’m some sort of weirdo. I know that sounds really silly, but most of my fears are.
Men have it easy. All they have to do is throw on a suit or nice pants and a button up shirt and boom: they’re dressed up. Us women have it a little tougher, especially if the wedding you’ve been invited to is a little fancier than your usual gatherings. Luckily, they’re are plenty of options that cover all the bases of my irrational fears.
First off, anything with a subtle print will automatically clear you of accidentally looking like a bridesmaid. Take this dress, for example. I got it from Shein for around $18, and it’s absolutely perfect for any summer wedding, minus the cardigan. The soft green is subtle enough that you won’t stand out, if you fear that like I do, but also classy and timeless. Plus the length is perfect, so you can dance your heart out without fear of anything escaping. It’s a nice, casual dress, making it a perfect choice for an outdoor ceremony.
If your event is a little more on the formal side, and you’re fretting, don’t. Say, all you have is a black dress with flowers, (most of us do), that’s perfectly fine. Not only will you automatically be more dressy, the flowers will add just enough playfulness that you won’t end up looking like the female version of Johnny Cash.
They say black is a no for weddings, but anything with a floral print is fine. A few years ago I told you about a dress I had gotten at Gabes for $8. It worked perfectly for an evening wedding at the capital. I just added some fancy shoes and jewelry and I was good to go.
So, don’t let your outfit stress you out, and don’t let it break the bank. There are plenty of beautiful, cheap options for everyone.
At the end of the day, everyone will be focused on the bride anyways. If they’re not, that’s their problem, not yours.
Have a great week and happy shopping!