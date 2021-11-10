Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has, especially now that we are heading full swing into the holiday season.
It is my favorite time of year, and even though this year will be a lot different, I plan on making the best of it that I can.
Not only do I love the hustle and bustle of the season, I really love the weather. I know I have said this before, but I find it so much easier to dress for cold weather than hot. There are just so many more options.
In summer, you can’t do layers and often times jeans are just too hot, so it’s like I am stuck in either dresses or shorts. The other day I was trying to find a pair of house shoes that I hadn’t worn it a really long time, and that’s when I stumbled upon this pair.
I honestly forgot I had them. They were hidden under my bed and had been there probably since we moved into our house three years ago. I thought I had given them away, but I guess I was wrong. They were an American Eagle purchase, about seven years ago I have only worn them a handful of times since I got them, mainly because it was hard for me to find outfits that I thought they went well with.
But, I decided to try them out with this top from Shein. It’s just like the dark green one I told you about a while back. It was only about $10.
Not only is it warm and cozy, but it also can be dressed up just by switching up shoes or jeans. I really do like how they look together. It’s still a casual look, but a little more polished than my typical Saturday go to of leggings and a sweatshirt.
Plus, the distressing on my new jeans from Target helps to keep everything right on trend. I told you about them a few weeks ago. They were on sale for around $15. I haven’t really had the chance to wear them much, and I really like how well they go with this sweater. It’s a little cropped, but since these jeans are a bit high waisted, it doesn’t cause me too much of an issue.
I do love this outfit and I am really glad I didn’t throw these boots out.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.