Hello all, I hope you had a wonderful New Year — I sure did.
We spent it with friends, eating way too much food. I was more than ready to see 2021 go. I know I’ve told you that before, but I am so glad it’s finally over.
I’m excited about 2022, and can’t wait to see what it has in store. I made a few resolutions, and one of them was to save money. Which, if I’m being honest, is not easy for me. But, I think so far I’m doing ok.
One way to save some money without depriving myself is buying second hand.
I love going to thrift stores and yard sales, but I’ve always been hesitant about buying things from Facebook. I’m not sure why, it was just something I never felt too comfortable doing.
That was until a couple of months ago, when I saw a friend of mine selling a pair of boots that I absolutely fell in love with. What’s funny is that I had been wanting a pair of boots like these for a long time, but couldn’t justify spending the money. Then, I came across these, exactly what I wanted, my size, and they were $8! I couldn’t have asked for a better deal.
Here, I paired them with my Christmas sweater, my black jeggings and my gorgeous nieces.
So, if you’re on the fence about buying from social media, give it a shot. I’m glad I did.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.