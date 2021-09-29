Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine sure has, especially now that we are in the full swing of fall.
I was able to get my house decorated, which I honestly wasn’t sure I was going to do this year, but I am glad I did.
The decorations make it feel so cozy and warm. Plus, these temperatures (especially in the mornings) just add to that feeling. I do love this season. I am always happy to say goodbye to summer, but I was really ready for it to go this year.
One thing I love about fall, besides the cooler weather and all the pretty decorations and smells, is all the different outfits you can create.
It seems as though we have so much more wiggle room in the fall, whereas in summer you’re kind of restricted. Summer is hot, so you can’t really have layers, and you want to wear sandals and be as cool as possible, but in the fall you really have free rein to do whatever. And, fall wear is really all about being warm and comfortable. Especially on those days when you are just running out to the store or just want to be a little more casual.
That’s why I love this outfit. It’s super simple, but trendy and cute at the same time. I’ve told you about all of these pieces before.
I have had this sweater for a few years now and it has become a staple in my closet. It’s warm and comfy, but a little cropped, keeping it on trend.
Here I paired it with a basic pair of skinny jeans from Old Navy (that I got on sale about three years ago) and my favorite leopard print slip on sneakers. These came from Walmart and I absolutely love them.
I know I have told you about them before, but they are honestly probably one of my favorite pairs of shoes. They are memory foam, so they’re super comfortable, and the leopard print really does go with a lot of different outfits.
This outfit is perfect for those days when you want to be cute and casual, but need something a little more than leggings and a sweatshirt. I could always swap out my sneakers for some booties and darker jeans, and it would really take this outfit up a notch or two.
Now is the best time to experiment with what’s in your closet.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.