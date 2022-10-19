Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was good, the weather was pretty so I got to spend lots of time outside in the evenings.
I love walking and try to get in about 5 miles every day, but these cooler evenings are making it hard. But, you know how much I love it when it’s cold and dark, so I guess I’ll just bundle up.
The day time though, has been a little too warm to wear my favorite fall outfits, so I’ve had to do some digging.
Fortunately, there was at least one day that was sweater worthy, so I definitely took advantage of it. I really wanted to switch up my normal sweater outfit, but wasn’t too sure what to do.
Typically I would wear a sweater with boots, but this time I opted for sneakers, and it was a welcome change. Here I have paired my tan sweater, that I got last year from Shein, with my favorite new jeans from Walmart.
I’ve told you about both of these before, and I am really loving these jeans. I find myself opting for them more often than not. They are so comfortable and while they’re slightly too big, they are a nice change from skinny jeans. The best part is that they were only about $11.
Plus, the wider legs are really trendy right now, but when you’re short you have to be careful what you wear with them. Since the sweater Is a little cropped and somewhat form fitting, it goes well with the baggier jeans.
The sneakers are my stepsons, I’ve told you about them quite a few times in the past. He outgrew them, so now they’re mine and I love them. They go with almost anything and are the perfect basic sneaker.
This outfit is perfect for a casual fall day, and I can’t wait to see what other options I can pair together.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.