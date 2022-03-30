Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine was pretty good, even if the weather did turn a little sour.
That’s ok, just another reason to snuggle up at home and stare at the fire.
Even though the weather did throw us a curveball, it’s still almost April, which means it’s almost Easter.
That time of year when we all search for the best basket candy and maybe a new dress or two for church. With the prices of everything going up, I even noticed Walmart had raised their prices on a few of my favorite things, making it hard to stay on budget — especially with clothes.
But, like I always say, a little ingenuity can go a long way, and save a lot of money.
A few weeks ago I told you about my J. Crew shoes I got at Golden Treasures. While I was there, I also fell madly in love with this dress. All for the “high” price of $12!
It was just so beautiful that once I saw it I knew I had to have it. Not only was it cheap, it’s absolutely gorgeous. It’s lined in all the right places, and even has a fun little slit.
While it is a little long on me, the shoes seemed to counteract that. They also came from Golden Treasures and we’re around $9.99.
They’re pretty high, but that just helps me to keep from tripping on my dress.
So, if you’re trying to stick to a budget but still want to shop, try out Golden Treasures. They even have home goods, jewelry, purses and other accessories. I promise you won’t be disappointed.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.