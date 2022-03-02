Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine has been ok, other than catching some sort of bug that had me feeling pretty rough most of the weekend.
Luckily it wasn’t covid. After a few days, I finally started feeling like myself again. The pretty weather may have helped a little, too.
It’s crazy to think that spring is just a few weeks away, and you can already feel the air shifting a bit.
I know I’ve told you time and time again that I absolutely love fall and winter, but if I’m being honest I am ready for some warmer weather and pretty days. Plus, it’s nice to leave the house without the fear of freezing to death.
Since the weather has been a little more pleasant lately, I figured it was time to give my spring clothes a chance to shine.
This top has been in my closet for a few years now, and it’s just perfect for this time of year. It came from H&M and was around $12. The floral pattern and bright colors are great for spring, and the long sleeves are just right for those cooler days.
Here, I’ve paired it with my straight leg jeans from Old Navy, and my trusty tan flats from Forever 21. Not only does the neutral color of the flats pair great with the top, the fact that they have the little cut outs on the side helps to really add some flair.
Not only is this outfit comfortable, especially since the jeans are pretty high waisted, but it’s practical for iffy spring weather. Everything from my arms to my feet is covered, so even if the weather shifts I’ll still be warm.
That’s the key for the days ahead. We are now beginning that weird time of year when nobody knows how to dress because it’s freezing in the mornings and warm in the afternoon.
An outfit like this one is perfect for those days. It’s light and airy, and can be worn comfortably under a jacket. I guess this will do until we get into those blessed days of summer.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.