Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has, especially since I finally got the “all clear” from my doctor. A simple, routine surgery turned into a month and half of aggravation, but now all that seems to be in the past.

With the weather being so pretty last week, I finally got the chance to get outside and start some yard work, so that meant pulling out last year’s shorts. If I could spend all my days in a hat and gym shorts I would. Since that’s not a reality for me or for most of us, that doesn’t mean I can’t make shorts part of my daily wardrobe. Last week I told you about the shorts I fell in love with at Walmart. What I didn’t tell you about was the inseam length. It is so hard these days to find a decent pair of shorts that checks all the boxes, with length being number one for most of us. For me, that’s just as important as the rest of the item.

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

