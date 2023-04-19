Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has, especially since I finally got the “all clear” from my doctor. A simple, routine surgery turned into a month and half of aggravation, but now all that seems to be in the past.
With the weather being so pretty last week, I finally got the chance to get outside and start some yard work, so that meant pulling out last year’s shorts. If I could spend all my days in a hat and gym shorts I would. Since that’s not a reality for me or for most of us, that doesn’t mean I can’t make shorts part of my daily wardrobe. Last week I told you about the shorts I fell in love with at Walmart. What I didn’t tell you about was the inseam length. It is so hard these days to find a decent pair of shorts that checks all the boxes, with length being number one for most of us. For me, that’s just as important as the rest of the item.
Those at Walmart had about a four inch inseam, which for me is absolutely perfect. They hit right at the sweet spot, not too short and not too long. For me, a four inch inseam is Goldilocks porridge. But, I am only five feet tall. The beauty of the internet means that you can shop pretty much entirely by inseam. Old Navy is especially good at being very up front with the info, it’s right there in the description. Other places tend to be a little more sneaky, but you can still find it.
Target usually lists their inseams in the description of the item, while Walmart is right up there with Old Navy with theirs. In store, it’s usually right there on the tag.
Whatever way you find it isn’t important, but knowing what inseam you prefer in a pair of shorts can not only make shopping a breeze, but can save you a lot of headache. The worst is when I order super cute pair only to find they’re either too short or too long. But now I always check the length. Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.