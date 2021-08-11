Hello all, I hope these last few weeks have treated you well. Mine have been rough, to say the least, but I am slowly adjusting to a new normal.
I did go back to work last week after the passing of my father, and that really seemed to help. Plus, we are back in the office, which has made things quite a bit easier, I guess. Maybe easier isn’t the right word, bearable seems to work better in this situation. Oh well, now’s not really the time to get lost in technicalities.
Since things have been so crazy lately, shopping hasn’t really been at the forefront of my mind. But, there was one day last week I had stopped off at Walmart on my way home and was basically just wandering around the store, aimlessly.
During my pointless journey, I did come across this purse. I had been wanting one for a while and the one I was carrying wasn’t as functional as I had hoped it would be. It was bulky but not very roomy, and had a little clasp with this weird, metal like fringe that made me sound like Jacob Marley everywhere I went.
Until I found this one. What made me fall in love with it was its simplicity. It’s still pretty cute and will definitely take me from summer right on into fall and winter if I want, but it’s still just pretty basic.
It holds my stuff without a whole lot of pomp and circumstance. It’s matte black leather, so it’s easy to clean if I get makeup or food on it or whatever else. Plus, it has plenty of inside pockets. It has a zipper pocket inside (where I keep my lipsticks and hand sanitizer), which is actually pretty deep. It also has two open pockets (pocket knife storage) on the other side, as well as a button pocket on the outside. The top flap even has a zipper pocket that I can store stuff in. I don’t, but it’s there if I need it.
It’s plenty big enough, but not too big or in the way. It has a handle strap if I want to carry it or have it hang high on my shoulder, plus a longer strap to make it a cross body bag, which is how I carry it.
I love being able to just reach down and get what I need without stopping and putting my purse down and digging around. It’s functional and almost utilitarian. It gets the job done, while going with basically any outfit and not being too casual for dresses or too dressy for leggings.
The best part is that it was only $19.97! Don’t get me wrong, I love a Michael Kors bag as much as the next gal, but I don’t always have Michael Kors money. So, for $20, I’ll call this a win.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.